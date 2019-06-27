Giants' Alex Dickerson: Retreats to bench
Dickerson is not in Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dickerson has started six straight games since joining the Giants last week, slashing .429/.500/.857 with one home run, 10 RBI and a stolen base during that stretch. In his absence, Tyler Austin is starting in the outfield and hitting third.
