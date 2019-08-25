Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Athletics.

Dickerson got aboard with a double in the sixth inning and scored on an Evan Longoria single. He then singled in the eighth inning and scored the tying run on a wild pitch by A.J. Puk. Dickerson has been productive with a .328/.385/.603 line with six homers, 26 RBI and 28 runs scored in 50 games this year between the Giants and Padres.