Dickerson was traded from the Padres to the Giants on Monday in exchange for Franklin Van Gurp.

Dickerson will head north after being designated for assignment by the Padres last week. The 29-year-old outfielder will report to Triple-A Sacramento, though given San Francisco's lack of outfield depth, he could eventually get a shot with the big club as a lefty-hitting outfielder. Dickerson struggled across 12 appearances with the Padres before being shipped to the Giants, slashing just .158/.158/.158 in 19 trips to the plate. He fared better with Triple-A El Paso, however, slashing .372/.469/.606 with five homers in 26 games (113 plate appearances).