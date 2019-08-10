Dickerson (oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson won't return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Sunday, but it appears he won't be sidelined too much beyond the minimum. The 29-year-old landed on the shelf with the right oblique strain August 1, so he should only require a couple games in the minors to get back up to speed.

