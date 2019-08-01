Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants had previously termed the issue that prevented Dickerson from playing Wednesday against the Phillies as a side issue, but an MRI provided more clarity on the injury. While the extent of the oblique injury isn't fully known, even Grade 1 strains can sideline players for more than 10 days, so Dickerson won't necessarily be in line for a minimum-length stay on the IL. The setback is a disappointing one for a player who was instrumental to the Giants' climb up the wild-card standings in recent weeks, as Dickerson had submitted a 1.222 OPS in his 30 games with the club.