Giants' Alex Dickerson: Shelved with oblique strain
Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The Giants had previously termed the issue that prevented Dickerson from playing Wednesday against the Phillies as a side issue, but an MRI provided more clarity on the injury. While the extent of the oblique injury isn't fully known, even Grade 1 strains can sideline players for more than 10 days, so Dickerson won't necessarily be in line for a minimum-length stay on the IL. The setback is a disappointing one for a player who was instrumental to the Giants' climb up the wild-card standings in recent weeks, as Dickerson had submitted a 1.222 OPS in his 30 games with the club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...