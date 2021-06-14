Dickerson (back) is expected to be activated from the injured list when first eligible Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 30-year-old landed on the shelf with an upper-back strain June 9, and he's poised to rejoin the Giants after being sidelined for the 10-day minimum. Dickerson is struggling to open 2021 with a .226/.295/.398 line in 146 plate appearances, though he was 5-for-14 with two homers and four RBI over his past five games before going down with the injury.