Giants' Alex Dickerson: Sitting against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Dickerson is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Dodgers.
The lefty-hitting Dickerson will head to the pine with southpaw Julio Urias on the hill for L.A. Darin Ruf will start in left field and bat seventh.
