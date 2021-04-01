Dickerson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson is expected to work on the strong side of a platoon in 2021, and he'll take a seat for Thursday's season opener with southpaw Marco Gonzales starting for Seattle. Austin Slater will take over in left field and lead off Thursday.
