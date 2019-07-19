Dickerson isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dickerson fell just a home run short of the cycle Thursday in the series opener, going 3-for-7 with a double and a triple in a 3-2 victory. He'll head to the bench for the second matchup of the series, allowing for Mike Yastrzemski to shift to left field and for Austin Slater to pick up a start in right.