Giants' Alex Dickerson: Sitting vs. lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dickerson will stick on the bench for a second straight game with another left-hander in Jose Suarez starting for the Angels. In his absence, Darin Ruf will draw another start in left field.
