Giants' Alex Dickerson: Sitting vs. southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson is not starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Dickerson will stick on the bench for a second straight game with the Dodgers deploying another left-hander in Clayton Kershaw. Darin Ruf is once again starting in left field in his place.
