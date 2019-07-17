Dickerson is not in the lineup Wednesday against Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dickerson has gone 7-for-10 with three doubles and three RBI in two starts since returning from a minor back injury, but he'll retreat to the bench for Wednesday's series finale as the Giants look to ease him back into action. Austin Slater is starting in the outfield and hitting second in his place.

