Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs in Tuesday's 8-0 win over Arizona.

Dickerson smashed a ground-rule double in the third inning and helped extend the Giants' lead in the ninth by hitting a leadoff triple and subsequently coming around to score. He'd gone a quiet 3-for-14 over his last five games, so this was a welcome performance for those rostering him in fantasy. Even so, he's still hitting a disappointing .228/.291/.366 on the year.