Dickerson went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run and two walks in Friday's win over the Cubs.

Dickerson made all of his damage in the second inning with a three-run shot off Jake Arrieta as part of a six-run inning for the Giants, though he also reached base two more times. He seems to be going out of a prolonged slump that saw him go 0-for-13 between May 26 and June 1, as he has recorded three hits over his last five at-bats.