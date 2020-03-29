Dickerson had a .320/.346/.640 slash line with three doubles, one triple and one home run in 10 games prior to the suspension of spring training.

The 29-year-old missed some time in 2019 due to oblique issues, but he ended up appearing in 68 games between the Padres and Giants while posting a .276/.332/.489 slash line. Dickerson has dealt with numerous injuries throughout the last few years, but he's expected to be in the mix for a starting spot in the corner outfield for the Giants once play resumes.