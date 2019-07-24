Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Cubs.

After sitting out two games with some mild tightness in his oblique, Dickerson returned to action and looked to be 100 percent. He's now slashing .351/.406/.691 through 37 games with six homers and 24 RBI.