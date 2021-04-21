Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Phillies.
Dickerson was quiet most of the game but came up big in the eighth when he demolished a three-run homer to right to give the Giants their first lead of the night at 7-6. The 31-year-old is slashing just .190/.277/.405 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored, but has hit safely in four of the last five games and seems to finally be finding some consistency as the plate.
