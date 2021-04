Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Miami is opening the contest with a lefty pitcher (Ross Detwiler), so the lefty-hitting Dickerson will take a seat as the Giants hand the right-handed-hitting Darin Ruf a start in his stead. After a slow start to the season, Dickerson is beginning to settle into a rhythm at the plate; he's recorded eight hits in 22 at-bats over his last seven games.