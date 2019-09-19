Dickerson (oblique) started in left field and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 11-3 win over the Red Sox.

Dickerson made his first start since Sept. 3 due to an ongoing battle with back issues. The 29-year-old was removed for a pinch-runner in the eighth inning, but that appeared to be a strategic maneuver with no reports of any health setbacks. There is a strong chance Dickerson gets rested for Thursday's series finale in Boston with a southpaw scheduled to take the bump. In fact, three of the Giants' next four projected opposing starters are of the left-handed variety, so fantasy owners in need of volume in the closing moments of the season may want to explore other options in the short term.