Dickerson went 3-for-7 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Dickerson tripled to deep right center in the second inning, singled in the 11th, then led off the 16th frame with a double and eventually scored the game-tying run after Brandon Crawford followed suit with a double of his own. On the season, Dickerson is slashing 412/.474/.794 with eight doubles, four home runs, three triples and 19 RBI over 68 plate appearances.