Giants' Alex Dickerson: Triples, doubles in win
Dickerson went 3-for-7 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Mets.
Dickerson tripled to deep right center in the second inning, singled in the 11th, then led off the 16th frame with a double and eventually scored the game-tying run after Brandon Crawford followed suit with a double of his own. On the season, Dickerson is slashing 412/.474/.794 with eight doubles, four home runs, three triples and 19 RBI over 68 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...