Giants' Alex Dickerson: Won't return after minimum
Dickerson (oblique) won't return when first eligible Sunday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dickerson was originally expected to require just a minimum-length stay on the injured list after straining his oblique at the end of July. He's now a bit behind that timeline. He may also require a brief rehab assignment before returning to action, further delaying his timeline.
