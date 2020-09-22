Dickerson underwent postgame X-rays on his right elbow after he was struck by a pitch in the ninth inning of Monday's 7-2 loss to the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The X-rays returned negative, so Dickerson looks like he'll be good to go for Tuesday's game. However, with a lefty (Kyle Freeland) on the bump for Colorado, the lefty-hitting Dickerson could be a candidate to get the night off. Dickerson was making his return from the paternity list Monday and was the Giants' most productive hitter in the loss, reaching base four times while supplying a solo home run and his seventh double of the season.