The Giants plan to activate DeSclafani (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday to make a start in Cincinnati, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

DeSclafani was shelved earlier this month after experiencing right shoulder fatigue, but he completed a rehab start Thursday without issue and will slot back into the rotation when the Giants require a fifth starter for the first time following the All-Star break. In his outing for the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate this past Thursday, DeSclafani struck out four over four innings and allowed one run on five hits and no walks.