DeSclafani (ankle) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Braves, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

DeSclafani will make his first start since April 21 after missing almost two entire months due to right ankle inflammation. His last rehab outing lasted just 2.2 innings at Triple-A Sacramento, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Giants hold him to a pitch count Tuesday evening, though the club has yet to announce any such restriction. The move will be made official closer to first pitch, as San Francisco will need to send someone off the active roster to make room for DeSclafani's activation.