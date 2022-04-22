DeSclafani was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right ankle inflammation, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 32-year-old gave up five runs during Thursday's loss to the Mets and has had decreased velocity early in the season, and he's now scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday. DeSclafani dealt with a similar injury last season, though he didn't miss much time after receiving a cortisone injection. It's unclear exactly how long the right-hander will be sidelined this time around.