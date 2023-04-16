DeSclafani didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Tigers, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander seemed to have the game well in hand heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but a couple uncharacteristic errors by Brandon Crawford allowed Detroit to close the gap to 6-3. DeSclafani still exited the game in the seventh after 105 pitches (69 strikes) in line for his second win, but for the second straight game, the Giants' bullpen imploded late. The 32-year-old appears healthy and back in his 2021 form to begin the current campaign, posting a 1.42 ERA and 16:0 K:BB through three quality starts and 19 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come next week at home against the Mets.