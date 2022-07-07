DeSclafani (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
DeSclafani announced last weekend that he'll miss the remainder of the season due to his right ankle surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural. The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for Tobias Myers, who was traded from Cleveland to San Francisco on Thursday. DeSclafani will likely be ready for spring training in 2022 since he carries a recovery timetable of 4-to-5 months.
