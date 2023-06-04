DeSclafani (4-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings.

All of that damage came in the third inning. DeSclafani has allowed at least five runs in three of his last six starts, a puzzling stretch of struggles for the veteran right-hander after he started the year well. He's also walked multiple batters in three of his last four starts. He's at a decent 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB through 70.1 innings over 12 outings this season. DeSclafani is projected to make his next start at home versus the Cubs.