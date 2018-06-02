Giants' Brandon Belt: Appendix removed Saturday

The Giants announced Belt had his appendix removed Saturday morning, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt exited Friday's game against the Phillies with a stomach illness that was eventually diagnosed as appendicitis after a trip to the hospital. The veteran first baseman will return home Saturday afternoon and is likely slated for a short trip on the disabled list. The 29-year-old would be eligible to return for the June 12 game against the Marlins if he indeed lands on the DL in the next few days.

