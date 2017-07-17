Giants' Brandon Belt: Available as defensive replacement Monday
Belt (wrist) is available as a defensive replacement Monday against the Indians, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Belt's wrist is reportedly feeling much better, and although he isn't willing to test it with the bat Monday evening, he does expect to receive clearance Tuesday. He's day-to-day for now, but a Tuesday return seems to be fairly reasonable at this point.
