Giants' Brandon Belt: Available off bench
Belt had an MRI on his sore knee which showed no significant injury, and he's available off the bench Saturday against the Reds, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt had said he didn't believe the injury was a serious one, and the test agreed with him. Pablo Sandoval is starting Saturday but could head back to the bench Sunday.
