Giants' Brandon Belt: Awaiting MRI results
Belt underwent an MRI on his sore right knee Saturday and could be shut down for the season if the results are bad, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Belt is already expected to miss the occasional game as he battles the recurring knee issue and will likely undergo offseason surgery. If the Giants elect to shut him down, Austin Slater would be in line for regular starts at first base.
