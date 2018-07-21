Giants' Brandon Belt: Back from paternity list

Belt was activated from the paternity list Saturday and will bat second and play first base against Oakland, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt ended up missing just one game on paternity leave. The first baseman has gone 0-for-15 in his last four games. Ryder Jones, called up to replace Belt on Friday, was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.

