Giants' Brandon Belt: Back in action

Belt (knee) is starting at first base and hitting third Tuesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt is back in action after getting Monday off to rest his bothersome knee. The 30-year-old, who is hitting .259/.346/.429 with 14 homers across 103 games this season, will face right-hander German Marquez in his first game back.

