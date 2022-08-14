site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Belt: Back in business
Belt (thumb) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Belt sat out Saturday with a sore thumb, but that will be the extent of his absence. He will play first base and hit cleanup for the Giants on Sunday.
