Giants' Brandon Belt: Back in leadoff spot

Belt will hit leadoff in Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News.

Belt is hitting just .203 in June, but he also owns a .380 OBP this month and a .355 OBP on the season, which has led manager Bruce Bochy to give him a shot at or near the top of the order of late. Belt will hit leadoff Friday for the third time in four games, and he hit out of the second spot in the other contest.