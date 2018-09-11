Giants' Brandon Belt: Back on bench Tuesday

Belt is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt returned to action Monday after being limited to bench duty over the weekend, going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He'll head back to the bench Tuesday as the Giants look to ease him back into action, with Austin Slater covering first base in his absence.

