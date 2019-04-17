Giants' Brandon Belt: Belts fourth homer

Belt went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Washington.

Belt returned from a stiff neck Sunday, and Tuesday's long ball should quash any concerns regarding his injury. The 30-year-old is batting just .237 (14-for-59) early on, but he has provided eight extra-base hits (four homers) through 18 contests, resulting in a strong .288 isolated power rating. We all know the story with Belt by now; if he can stay away from the injured list, there is plenty of upside in that bat.