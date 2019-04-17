Giants' Brandon Belt: Belts fourth homer
Belt went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Washington.
Belt returned from a stiff neck Sunday, and Tuesday's long ball should quash any concerns regarding his injury. The 30-year-old is batting just .237 (14-for-59) early on, but he has provided eight extra-base hits (four homers) through 18 contests, resulting in a strong .288 isolated power rating. We all know the story with Belt by now; if he can stay away from the injured list, there is plenty of upside in that bat.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...