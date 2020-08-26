Belt went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, five total RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Belt got off to a slow start this season and was hitting .128 with a .458 OPS by August 15th, but he seems to have turned a corner since then. Across his past nine games, the veteran has gone 16-for-28 (.571) with four homers, 10 RBI, a 4:4 BB:K and a .625 on-base percentage, so it's safe to say his struggles are on the rearview. Belt has also produced multi-hit games in each of his last three outings.