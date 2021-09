Belt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

The first baseman endured a mostly frustrating game, leaving three men on base and striking out twice in five at-bats. However, he atoned by swatting a solo homer to center field in the sixth inning for his team's first run. Belt has been picking things up at the plate of late, slashing .381/.409/.857 with three homers and four RBI over his past five games.