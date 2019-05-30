Giants' Brandon Belt: Carries offense in loss

Belt went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

He got the Giants on the board with a fourth-inning solo shot, then picked up a second RBI with a fielder's choice in the ninth. Belt now has eight homers and two steals on the year to go along with his .230/.333/.467 slash line through 52 games.