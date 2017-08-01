Giants' Brandon Belt: Collects two knocks Monday

Belt went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 loss to Oakland.

Belt has reached base four times in two games since returning from a minor wrist injury, giving his owners confidence that the issue is behind him. The 29-year-old slashed a modest .269/.394/.449 in 21 July contests, but he only managed one home run over that span. With 16 long balls on the year, the first baseman is still on pace to surpass his career high of 18 that he set in 2015. That said, Belt's owners would like to see more than just one homer in August, especially while he carries a mediocre .240 batting average.