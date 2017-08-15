Giants' Brandon Belt: Concussion not improving
Belt (concussion) is not improving and will be examined Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He was transferred from the 7-day DL to the 10-day DL on Tuesday, and it sounds like he should be considered out indefinitely. This is very concerning, given Belt's history of head injuries, and from a fantasy standpoint, it's hard to count on him at all over the rest of the season. Ryder Jones and Buster Posey will continue to see starts at first base going forward.
