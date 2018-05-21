Giants' Brandon Belt: Continues scorching hot streak
Belt went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs in the Giants' 9-5 victory over the Rockies on Sunday.
Belt has been one of the league's hottest hitters of late as he's now left the yard five times in his last seven games to bring his home run-total on the year to 11, already just seven shy of the number he posted in his injury-shortened campaign of last season. His slash line now sits at a ridiculous .313/.413/.594 through 160 at-bats and while expecting him to maintain that 1.006 OPS over the course of the entire year might not be realistic, Belt certainly looks like he's primed for a career-best campaign at the plate at age 30. This explosive effort also means that he can safely be considered over the knee issue that kept him out of the lineup on Friday.
