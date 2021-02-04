Belt (heel) may not be ready for Opening Day, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Belt underwent heel surgery in October, and Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Thursday that it wasn't a certainty that he would be ready for Opening Day. If he'd be forced to miss time to begin the season, Tommy La Stella should shift to first base. Belt appeared in 51 games for the Giants last year and posted a career-best .309/.425/.591 slash line with nine home runs and 30 RBI.