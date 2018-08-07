Giants' Brandon Belt: Could return early next week
Manager Bruce Bochy said Belt (knee) could return sometime during the Giants' upcoming series against the Dodgers, which starts Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt has been taking grounders at first base for the past couple of days and is nearing a return from the disabled list. The 30-year-old is hoping to resume running this week, and if all goes well he could rejoin the Giants' starting lineup early next week. That said, with Clayton Kershaw set to start for the Dodgers on Monday, Belt -- who is just 4-for-54 (.074) with 28 strikeouts in his career against Kershaw -- likely wouldn't return to the fold until Tuesday or Wednesday. Until then, Austin Slater and Buster Posey should continue to cover first base in his absence.
