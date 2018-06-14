Giants' Brandon Belt: Could return Friday

Belt (appendicitis) could return as early as Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy recently stated that Belt would return during the Giants' upcoming homestand, which begins Monday and runs through June 28. However, with Evan Longoria set to miss extended time after suffering a fractured fifth metacarpal during Thursday's game, the Giants may choose to bring Belt back sooner than originally planned. Nothing has been confirmed at this point, and the Giants may still choose to play it safe and stick with their plan to send the first baseman on a rehab assignment before bringing him back.

