Giants' Brandon Belt: Cranks solo home run

Belt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Athletics.

Belt took Trevor Cahill deep in the fourth inning for his 14th home run of the season. Before the game, he was activated from the paternity list, though he only missed Friday's game before returning. This has been Belt's most productive season from a power standpoint, but this was his first home run since June 28 and only his third since May 20.

