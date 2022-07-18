Belt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 9-5 victory against the Brewers on Sunday.

Belt began on the bench Sunday with lefty Aaron Ashby on the mound and entered in the second inning once Ashby had departed. The 34-year-old delivered an RBI-single in the second and tacked on two-run homer in the sixth off bulk pitcher Jason Alexander. Belt has been scorching of late -- batting 10-for-20 with two doubles and two homers over his last six games -- and concludes the first half with a .243/.355/.426 line, eight home runs, 22 runs and 19 RBI in 52 games.