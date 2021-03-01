Belt (heel) is dealing with a non-COVID illness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt felt better Monday than he had in recent days but is still lacking energy. He's also spending the spring recovering from October heel surgery. That procedure was already expected to make his readiness for Opening Day uncertain, and losing a few days to illness certainly doesn't help in that regard. If he does wind up making a trip to the injured list to start the season, infield at-bats could open up for Wilmer Flores, Darin Ruf or Donovan Solano.